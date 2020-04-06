Home / Latest Updates / Karzai denunciates airstrikes on civilians in Uruzgan, Baghlan

Karzai denunciates airstrikes on civilians in Uruzgan, Baghlan

April 6, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned airstrikes against civilians in the Khas Uruzgan district of Uruzgan province and Chashma-e-Sher area of Baghlan province as inhumane acts and against peace.

A number of civilians including women and children were killed and wounded in the attacks.

Karzai urged for an urgent start of peace talks, calling the war parties to make efforts for peace instead of accelerating war.

He wished paradise for the dead and quick recovery for the injured.

