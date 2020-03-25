Karzai denunciates attack on Sikh Gurdwara

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai condemned on Wednesday a terrorist attack on a worshipping site of Sikh minority community in Kabul which killed at least 25 people and left 8 wounded.

A terrorist stormed a Sikh temple in Shor Bazar area at around 7:45 am in Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least 25 minority Sikh people and other civilians and wounding 8, said spokesperson to the Ministry of Interior, Tariq Arian. As many as 150 Sikh worshippers are said to have been inside the building.

The Islamic State terrorist group have said they carried out the attack, the deadliest for months. But sources in the government blame Haqqani terrorist network for the attack.

Shortly after the attack, Afghan forces took to the area and killed the assailant after nearly six hours of siege that killed 25 people, he added, Security forces rescued more than 80 Sikh worshippers including women and children who were trapped.

Earlier this month, the Taliban attacked a ceremony marking the anniversary of Jihadi leaders Abdul Ali Mazari, killing more than 27 people.

This the latest in a wave of terrorist attacks on worshipping sites including mosques and temples in Afghanistan. Similar terrorist attacks happened before. Over the past years, the Taliban had bombed or attacked several mosques, killing tens of worshippers.

The attack drew ire domestically and internationally. Dr. Abdullah in a tweet voiced deep sadness over the terrorist attack on Sikh minority community. “The atrocity against this peaceful community is unconscionable. Afghanistan is a rich and colorful multicultural country. Evildoers will fail to destroy it. We will spare no effort to bring the culprits to justice,” he said.