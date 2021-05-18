Karzai discuses peace with prominent politicians

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai met jihadi leader, Abdul Rasul Sayyaf and chairman of the high council for national reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, where they discussed the peace process and the ongoing situations in the country.

This comes as efforts are underway to finalize the high council of government that would function to form a political consensus on the Afghan peace process. A source, talking on condition of anonymity, said earlier the government is considering to finalize the list of the members of the council. According to the source, the council would include top political leaders.

The Presidential Palace said that the list is yet to be finalized as it is tentative whether the council would act as an advisory role or decision-making authority in the peace process.

“It has not been finalized about how many parties will be there, what will its name be (of the council), what will be the limits be on its authorities and responsibilities. More consultations are needed. There is an agreement on one thing: that this is a political consensus from around the republic,” said Dawa Khan Minapal, a presidential spokesman.

But a member of the Hezb-e-Islami, Humayun Jarir said that the council was expected to be formed within eight days. He suggested that there are some circles who don’t see the formation of the council and a political consensus in their favor.