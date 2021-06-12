Karzai discuss peace efforts with UN envoy on Afghanistan, Regional Issues

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai on Saturday met with Jean Arnault, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues, discussing the Afghan peace process and regional cooperation in support of the process.

Office of Former President said in a statement that UN Secretary-General’s representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons was also present in the meeting.

Karzai welcomed the appointment of Arnault as United Nations Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues, calling him a skilful diplomat and hoped that his efforts play effective role in the peace process.