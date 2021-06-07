Karzai discusses Afghan peace with U.S. envoy

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai on Sunday met the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad to discuss the Afghan peace process and Kabul-Islamabad relations.

Khalilzad was accompanied by the U.S. delegation and U.S. charge d affairs in Kabul, Ross Wilson. Former President emphasized on active role of the Afghans in the peace process.

Khalilzad arrived in Kabul on Sunday to speed up the stalled peace negotiations. According to the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. envoy would visit Qatar and a number of regional countries.

Khalilzad’s visit to Kabul come as the peace negotiations between the Taliban and government has engaged into deadlocks as the U.S. and NATO forces on track to exit Afghanistan amid a high level of violence.