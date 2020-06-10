Karzai expressed grief over military sting in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: A recent military operation on the outskirts of Kabul city has unnerved former President Hamid Karzai, who strongly condemned the raid as an aberration.

Mr. Karzai said the military raids are themselves a dilemma and that they do not present a solution to the Afghan dilemma and the enduring problems.

Early this week, security forces raided Mosahi district on the outskirts of Kabul, killing one civilian.

“Military raids weaken the country and sabotage peace process,” said Karzai in a statement, calling on all parties to the Afghan war to accelerate efforts for peace talks to end the bloodshed and establish peace in the country.

Hamid Karzai sought eternal bliss for the martyrs of the attack and quick recovery for the wounded.