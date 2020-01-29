Karzai, Hekmatyar discuss peace prospects

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai met Gulbuddin Hekmatyar the leader of Hezb-e-Islami Party on Wednesday, discussing peace efforts and particularly the intra-Afghan negotiations expected to be held in Germany, Hekmatyar’s office said in a statement.

The statement did not elaborate the meeting, but said German government planned to host the third round of intra-Afghan talks in Berlin.

The two previous negotiations between Taliban representatives and politicians from Kabul were held in February in Russia and in July in Qatar without representatives from President Ghani.

This time, Taliban are supposed to sit with a team from government in the first-ever meeting. Taliban have so far refused requests to meet with the government delegation.

Germany’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Markus Potzel met government leaders, Karzai and a number of political leaders in his last week visit to Kabul. He assured Afghans of his country’s readiness to host the intra-Afghan talks.

Though the exact date of the intra-Afghan negotiations is not clear, but it is expected to be held after Taliban sign a peace deal with the United States.