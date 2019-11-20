Karzai hopes prisoner swap help to end war

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed hope that a prisoner exchange took place this week, could help the end of war and be the beginning of a durable peace in Afghanistan.

Taliban freed an American and an Australian citizen held in their custody for three years on Tuesday. Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Haqqani network and two other Taliban commanders were released by the government in exchange.

The former president also called on all parties involved in the peace process to accelerate peace efforts through intra-Afghan dialogues.