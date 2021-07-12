Home / Latest Updates / Karzai meets Ghani, warns of foreign plots

Karzai meets Ghani, warns of foreign plots

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai in a meeting for his successor Ashraf Ghani discussed the current situation of the country and the ongoing peace process.

Karzai hoped that government officials be aware a foreign plot that iis going on against the country and people and take practical steps in neutralizing the plots.

He emphasized on the honest and fruitful peace negotiations.

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the reconciliation council and former jihadi leader Abdul Rasoul Sayyaf were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, in a statement the presidential palace (ARG) said that the meeting focused on the peace process and reduction of the ongoing violence in the country. The statement said that Ghani urged the political and jihadi leaders to stand in a single front.

According to the statement, the sides stressed on escalating efforts to ensure peace and defending democracy in Afghanistan.

