Karzai not to attend Beijing talks because of Ghani’s ‘opposition’

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai is not to attend the third round of the intra-Afghan negotiations scheduled to be held in Chine’s capital city of Beijing due to some opposition by President Ashraf Ghani.

Karzai told Radio Liberty on Sunday that in his belief, the current situation is suitable for peace that should be used properly.

President Ghani’s office emphasizes that only the government can represent the people of Afghanistan in overseas talks.

Karzai who had attended the two earlier intra-Afghan talks in Russia and Qatar, said that he was intent to participate in the Beijing talks as well, but added that the president asked him not to do so.

“My name was in the list of attendees in the China meeting, but Mr. Ghani opposed and told me not to attend. I said that I wouldn’t go if my presence is not necessary and I erased my name from the list. Later on, I saw that he had opposed with some other leaders as well, but I emphasized on their presence,” Karzai said.

The former president said that the United States and Taliban are now willing to bring peace to the country, calling on the government to not hamper the process.

Karzai called Trump’s statements regarding talks on a settlement with Taliban as an important step.

He said that decrease of violence by the United States, Taliban and the government of Afghanistan would put a direct impact on the negotiations, but urged that the government should not oppose the peace under the ceasefire pretext.

Sediq Sediqqi, President Ghani’s spokesman, said that Karzai did not any achievements for peace during his 13 years in power.

He rejected Karzai’s words against the government’s plan on peace. “We are seriously committed for peace and we are not obstacle. We are providing facilities for peace. Nobody has the right to bring government’s efforts for peace under question. Mr. Karzai’s statement is inappropriate and against our efforts,” said Sediqqi.

He said that only the government can represent the people in abroad according to the law.