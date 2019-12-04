Home / Latest Updates / Karzai praises China’s efforts on Afghan peace talks

KABUL: Karzai called China a great country and a close friend to Afghans. He praised Beijing’s efforts to host the intra-Afghan dialogues with the aim of strengthening peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He emphasized on the further strength of Kabul-Beijing’s friendly relationships and thanked the people and government of China for helping the Afghanistan reconstruction, especially in providing Afghan youth with scholarships.

Wang expressed hope that the US-Taliban negotiations restart soon. “The future of Afghanistan depends on Afghans. We are interested in playing effective role in the Afghan peace process with respect to the demands of Afghans.”

