Karzai praises media freedom most valuable achievement

AT News

KABUL: Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai congratulates Afghanistan’s press family on the World Press Freedom Day, a statement from his office said on Monday.

“The former president considers freedom of the press to be one of the most valuable achievements of the last two decades in the country that our media community has safeguarded and given global credibility to by enduring numerous hardships, threats and sacrifices,” reads the statement.

As May the 3rd marked the World Press Freedom Day, Karzai called upon all journalists to remain the voice of the people by preserving their impartiality and mission, as well as raise their voices against unrest, tyranny, war and bloodshed in order to continue their struggles for social justice, sovereignty and lasting peace.

Karzai wished all the press corps further success in maintaining and further strengthening freedom of expression in the country, the statement concluded.