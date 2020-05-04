Home / Latest Updates / Karzai praises media freedom most valuable achievement

Karzai praises media freedom most valuable achievement

admin May 4, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 31 Views

AT News

KABUL: Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai congratulates Afghanistan’s press family on the World Press Freedom Day, a statement from his office said on Monday.

“The former president considers freedom of the press to be one of the most valuable achievements of the last two decades in the country that our media community has safeguarded and given global credibility to by enduring numerous hardships, threats and sacrifices,” reads the statement.

As May the 3rd marked the World Press Freedom Day, Karzai called upon all journalists to remain the voice of the people by preserving their impartiality and mission, as well as raise their voices against unrest, tyranny, war and bloodshed in order to continue their struggles for social justice, sovereignty and lasting peace.

Karzai wished all the press corps further success in maintaining and further strengthening freedom of expression in the country, the statement concluded.

About admin

Check Also

Helmand bombing leaves five soldiers dead

AT News KABUL: While the Afghan government and the Taliban have been engaged on prisoner …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved