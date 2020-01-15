Karzai raises hopes for Afghanistan peace

“Tehran and Washington need to hammer out differences through dialogue to restore regional stability”

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai on Tuesday raised hope for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, lauding the United States continued effort to reconcile the Taliban with the Kabul government.

Addressing inaugural session of Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Karzai expressed the hope that the Afghan people, who have been suffering due to long-term war, would soon find permanent peace and security throughout their country.

He lauded the Indian nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their steadfast assistance to Afghanistan.

Referring to the renewed tension between the United States and Iran, Karzai called for a solution to the problem through dialogue and emphasized the need for peace and stability in the region based on Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of nonviolence.

This is as Taliban leader, Mullah Haibatullah, has confirmed a week-long reduction in violence including halting attacks in major cities, avoiding suicide bombings and blocking major highways – which will be implemented should the United States strikes the peace deal during this time to facilitate a total American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan – according to sources close to the militant group.