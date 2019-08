AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai was saddened by the death of an Afghan journalist Akbar Ayazi.

Late Akbar Ayazi was a veteran journalist and writer, who dedicated his life in media activities and made appreciable services in this regard and his death is a great loss, Karzai said Monday in a statement.

He expressed his condolences and sympathies to Ayazi’s family and friends.