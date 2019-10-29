Karzai saddened by death of UN former official

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed condolences over the death of Sadako Ogata, former commissioner of the United Nations High Commissionaire for Refugees (UNHCR) and ex-chief of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

In a statement, Karzai called Ms. Ogata a respectable personality and well-wishing to Japan, who greatly represented her country and people during her career.

Ogata passed away at the age of 92 in Tokyo, Japan.

She served as Japanese prime minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan since 2003 and Afghans appreciated her helps in reconstruction of infrastructures and providing Afghan students with educational scholarships.

Karzai called Ogata’s death “a tragedy”, expressing his “deep condolences and sympathies” to her family, friends and the people of Japan.