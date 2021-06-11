Home / Latest Updates / Karzai saddened by former jihadi commander’s death

Karzai saddened by former jihadi commander’s death

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai expressed sorrow over the death of a former jihadi commander, Fazlullah Mujadedi.

Former President said in a statement that late Mujadedi was an influential Jihadi Commander who accomplished remarkable services for his country and people. Mujadedi had served as member of the lower house of the parliament.  He also worked as governor for the southeastern Logar, eastern Laghman and northern Takhar provinces in the past years.

Karzai called Mujadedi’s death “a tragedy” and offered his sincere condolences to his family and relatives.

