Karzai saddened by JIC head’s murder

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai expressed deep condolences over the murder of Dr. Mohammad Atef Ataye, head of the Jamiat-e-Islah Council.

On Tuesday, a magnetic mine attached to the vehicle of Ataye killed him and a civilian in Kabul city.

“Dr. Ataye was a propitious person who made tremendous efforts for the peace and stability in the country,” Karzai said in a statement, offering his sympathy to the family of Ataye.

In a separate statement, the former president condoled for the death of Sayed Mohammad Yaqob Dadshani, a famous spiritual leader to his family and friends.