AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed condolences over the death of Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, a leader of Pashtoonkhwa National Awami Party and member of senate.

In a statement issued Monday, Karzai called Kakar a prominent politician who did not spare any efforts for the rights of his people.

The former president called Kakar’s death a tragedy, and wished paradise for him and patience for his family.