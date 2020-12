AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed condolences over the demise of Hajji Mohammad Karim Shah Khan, a tribal elder from Kandahar province.

Karzai called Khan as a home-loving and an honest patriotic person to the country who served for strengthening national unity.

The former president called Khan’s death a tragedy.

Khan was Karzai’s personal friend too and he wished paradise for Khan and patience for his family.