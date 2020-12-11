Karzai saddened by veteran writer’s demise

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai offered condolences over the death of veteran writer and author Azam Rahnaward Zaryab.

Karzai said Friday in a statement that late Zaryab dedicated his life to serve Afghanistan’s literature and left tens of literary works behind.

The former president called Zaryab’s death as a tragedy, wishing paradise for him and patience for his family.

Rahnaward Zaryab passed away in Kabul at a hospital on Friday morning. He was 77 years old.

Rahnaward Zaryab was born in 1944 in the Rika Khana area in Kabul.