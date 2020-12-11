Home / Latest Updates / Karzai saddened by veteran writer’s demise

Karzai saddened by veteran writer’s demise

gues3 December 11, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 25 Views

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai offered condolences over the death of veteran writer and author Azam Rahnaward Zaryab.

Karzai said Friday in a statement that late Zaryab dedicated his life to serve Afghanistan’s literature and left tens of literary works behind.

The former president called Zaryab’s death as a tragedy, wishing paradise for him and patience for his family.

Rahnaward Zaryab passed away in Kabul at a hospital on Friday morning. He was 77 years old.

Rahnaward Zaryab was born in 1944 in the Rika Khana area in Kabul. 

About gues3

Check Also

Pakistan reiterates continuous support for a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan

AT News KABUL:  The Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, Najibullah Alikhil paid a courtesy call on …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved