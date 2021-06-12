Home / Latest Updates / Karzai saddened by well-known academic figure’s death

Karzai saddened by well-known academic figure’s death

admin June 12, 2021

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai expressed sadness over the death of a well-known university instructor and archeologist, Mohammad Rasool Bawari.

Former President in a statement called late Bawari’s death a tragedy, saying that he provided  an academic work on archeology and as well as educational service for children of the country.

Bawari worked as head of the Shaikh Zayed University of southern Khost province and deputy minister of information and culture.

Former President offered his condolences to the family of Bawari and wished him paradise.

