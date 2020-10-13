Home / Latest Updates / Karzai saddened over civilian casualties, displacements in Helmand

Karzai saddened over civilian casualties, displacements in Helmand

admin October 13, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 41 Views

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed sorrow over the civilian casualties and displacement in Helmand province, where intensive clashes take place between government forces and Taliban fighters.

Some 5,000 families fled their areas for the fear of their lives as Taliban insurgents attacked the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah city from four directions.

Karzai strongly condemned the war “imposed on Afghans”, saying continuing of war is only in aliens’ benefit, but Afghans are killed and injured.

He once again called in Afghans particularly the war parties to stop fighting and accelerate peace efforts in the country.

About admin

Check Also

Standard Authority director sentenced for bribery

AT News KABUL: Acting Director of Afghanistan National Standards Authority was sentenced Tuesday in the …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved