Karzai saddened over civilian casualties, displacements in Helmand

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed sorrow over the civilian casualties and displacement in Helmand province, where intensive clashes take place between government forces and Taliban fighters.

Some 5,000 families fled their areas for the fear of their lives as Taliban insurgents attacked the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah city from four directions.

Karzai strongly condemned the war “imposed on Afghans”, saying continuing of war is only in aliens’ benefit, but Afghans are killed and injured.

He once again called in Afghans particularly the war parties to stop fighting and accelerate peace efforts in the country.