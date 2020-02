AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed sorrows and sympathies over the death and injuries of civilians in a roadside bomb blast Kunduz province in the north.

In a statement on Saturday, Karzai called the incident as “painful”, hoping that a lasting and nationwide peace dominate Afghanistan soon and the pains of Afghans end.

He wished paradise for the dead, patience for their loved ones and speedy recovery for the wounded.