Karzai saddened over death of tribal elder

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai expressed his deep condolences over the death of national trader and tribal elder Hajji Mohammad Hossain Mohmand.

In a message, Karzai called Mohmand a philanthropist and will-wisher of the people and served vulnerable people.

Karzai called Mohmand’s death a tragedy, wishing paradise for him and patience for his family.