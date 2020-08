AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed sympathies and condolences over the killing of a former member of senate Mohammad Hassan Hotak.

Hotak was killed in a terrorist attack.

Karzai called Hotak a peace-loving person, tribal elder and influential figure who served for the welfare of his people. The former president called Hotak’s death a tragedy.

He condemned the terrorist attack that targeted Hotak, wishing paradise for him and patience for his family.