Karzai saddened over school children death in Takhar blast

AT News Report

KABUL: “With very regrets, I learned that a number of our dear children lost their lives in a bomb blast in Takhar province,” former president, Hamid Karzai said in a statement to express sympathies with the families of nine school children that were killed in a roadside bombing in the Darqad district of Takhar province on Saturday.

Karzai said that the people of Afghanistan lose their loved ones every day in the ruinous war, emphasizing on the effort acceleration through intra-Afghan negotiations.

He wished paradise for the dead children and patience for their families.