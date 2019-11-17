Karzai saddened over shooting of vote recount protesters

AT News Report

KABULL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed regrets of concerns over police shooting of protesters to the recount of presidential polls in Kunduz and some other provinces in which a number of protesters were killed and wounded.

In a statement, Karzai also called the use of security forces in houses destruction in Wardak province, as a political use of security forces. “Our security and defense forces are the defenders of our national sovereignty and security for the people. The use of them for personal and political goals is not in favor of our national interests by any means and is unacceptable for our people.”

He warned against dangerous consequences of such acts, asking the security forces to keep serving their country and people honestly.