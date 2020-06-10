Karzai salutes departed veteran poet

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed condolences for the death of a veteran poet Haidari Wojudi.

In a message, Karzai called Wojudi a famous and mystic poet, who starting composing of poems in his teen ages and wrote a number of articles about the classic literature of Farsi as well as Farsi poets.

Wojudi served in different cultural sections such as the leadership member of the writers’ association.

The former president called his death as a loss.

Wojudi left 14 poetry collections and scores of articles.

Haidari was born in 1939 in Panjshir valley.

He began his government job in the public library in 1964 and continued working there till his death.