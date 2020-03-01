Karzai seen driving on Kabul roads

AT News

KABUL: Hundreds of Kabul residents saw former president Hamid Karzai driving on Kabul roads, a rare move by political leaders that surprised Kabulis.

Government and political leaders live and work behind high walls in tight fortified areas guarded by armed guards and do not appear among the people because of security issues.

Karzai’s public appearance took place one day after a peace deal signed between the United States and Taliban after more than one year of negotiations.

Karzai’s photos and videos went viral showing him driving.

Karzai is also seen among people posing for selfies.

In one of the photos, a young boy is seen in Karzai’s car who is said to be his only son.