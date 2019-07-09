Home / Latest Updates / Karzai ‘strongly’ condemns Wardak hospital attack

July 9, 2019

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai “strongly” condemned an attack on a hospital in Wardak province that killed and wounded a number of civilians including women and children.

The attack took place in the Tangi Sayedan village of Jelga district.

Karzai called on the war parties to avoid any attacks that cause civilian casualties and focus their efforts on the peace negotiations.

The former president wished paradise for the dead, patience for their survivors and quick recovery for the injured.

According to some reports, two doctors and as many staff members of a hospital have been killed during a security forces operation.

