Karzai supports no presidential candidates

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai says he supports no runners in today’s presidential elections.

15 people including incumbent president Ashraf Ghani are competing to become the third president in the fourth race.

President Ghani’s electoral team has spread a rumor that the former president would support the current president, but Karzai’s office denied the rumor as baseless and a “lie”.

Karzai’s office said in a statement that he was presently engaged in peace process, which he thinks would be the only way to prevent more miseries in Afghanistan.

Karzai is said to call peace “priority”.

Earlier, Karzai had said that presidential elections would threaten peace process.