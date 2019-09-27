Home / Latest Updates / Karzai supports no presidential candidates

Karzai supports no presidential candidates

admin September 27, 2019 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 37 Views

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai says he supports no runners in today’s presidential elections.

15 people including incumbent president Ashraf Ghani are competing to become the third president in the fourth race.

President Ghani’s electoral team has spread a rumor that the former president would support the current president, but Karzai’s office denied the rumor as baseless and a “lie”.

Karzai’s office said in a statement that he was presently engaged in peace process, which he thinks would be the only way to prevent more miseries in Afghanistan.

Karzai is said to call peace “priority”.

Earlier, Karzai had said that presidential elections would threaten peace process.

About admin

Check Also

Three students killed in Pakistan shelling on Kunar

AT News Report KABUL: At least three students were killed after the Pakistan’s military missiles …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved