Karzai: Terrorism grew in Afghanistan by US finance, ambiguous policies

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai on Wednesday reacted to statements by the US President Donald Trump about the situation of Afghanistan after the US withdrawal.

“Afghanistan is not the laboratory of terrorists, but a victim of terrorism, that grew with the US funding and ambiguous policies,” Karzai said. “A glaring example is the rise of Daesh in the country under the full watch of US presence.”

Karzai said the solution was not inflicting more violence on the Afghan people, but an Afghan-led peace process.

Trump had earlier said in an interview with the Fox News that Afghanistan is “the lab of terrorism”.