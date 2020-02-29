Karzai touts peace deal as constructive step to end war

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai welcomed the peace agreement signed Saturday between the United States and Taliban, calling it a “great step” to end the war and gain peace in Afghanistan.

The long-negotiated deal was signed in Qatar with the presence of representatives from 30 countries including the US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Shah Mehmoud Qureshi Pakistani foreign minister.

“I hope today’s agreement between the Taliban’s Islamic Movement and the United States of America pave the way for a lasting peace and cause the peace process and all peace efforts led by Afghans,” Karzai said in a statement, hours after the deal was signed.

“The people of Afghanistan expect that peace causes strength of national unity, a powerful governing system based on the law and the country’s full independence.”

He hoped that peace efforts also drag Afghanistan out of competitions between other powers, urging that the country would turn to a center o trust and regional cooperation as well as the center of regional co-existence.

Karzai emphasized on the intra-Afghan dialogues to resolve problems at home.