Karzai touts U.S. peace efforts

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai welcomed the United States efforts regarding the peace program in Afghanistan.

Karzai who was speaking at the Astana Club meeting in the capital of Kazakhstan, also offered support for the meeting took place between the members of the High Peace Council and Taliban delegation during the Moscow meeting on Friday, hoping the meeting process would continue.

Karzai also met Kazakh President NursultanNazarbayev at the sidelines of the Astana Club conference, appreciating the government of Kazakhstan for providing Afghan students with scholarships to study in the country’s universities and asked the Kazakh leader to continue the process of admitting more Afghan students.

Karzai praised Nazarbayev as an experienced leader, asking him to help Afghans in the peace process.

