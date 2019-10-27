Karzai unhappy with delay in intra-Afghan talks

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai in meeting with the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad and Lisa Curtis, Deputy Assistant to the US President and Senior Director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council, expressed concerns over the postponement of the intra-Afghan dialogue planned to be held in China’s capital city of Beijing next week.

They also discussed a nationwide and permanent ceasefire and the restart of the US peace talks with Taliban.

Karzai asked Khalilzad to convey his message regarding the resumption of negotiations with Taliban to the US president.

The meeting was held in Kabul and political leaders such as Mohammad Mohaqiq, Younus Qanooni, Sayed Mansoor Naderi and some prominent figures and clerics were also present.