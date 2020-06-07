Karzai urges Iran to investigate recent killing of Afghan refugees

AT News

KABUL: Former president Hamid Karzai of Afghanistan on Sunday urged the Iranian authorities to investigate the burning and killing of Afghan refugees by Iranian police in the city of Yazd last week.

Following the deaths of three Afghan refugees in a car fire in Iran, Mr. Karzai said in his Facebook post, “A number of our compatriots were martyred or wounded after their car caught fire in Yazd, Iran. Earlier we witnessed the drowning of scores of Afghan refugees alongside Afghanistan-Iran border. This regrettable incident has become so much alarming.”

Karzai called on Iran to run all-inclusive investigation of the incident and share it with the Afghan people. He advised Iran to prevent from tragedies of the like hereafter.

The blaze which began when Iranian police shot at the vehicle has prompted an outpouring of anger towards Iran. Another four refugees were injured.

Afghan Ambassador to Tehran who visited the injured in Iran and distributed cash aid to their families.

This comes a month after Iranian border guards tortured and drowned a group of Afghan migrants in border areas. Afghan officials said 45 migrant workers were killed when the border guards forced them at gunpoint into a river. Iran denied the allegations.