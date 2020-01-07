Karzai urges U.S. to de-escalate tension with Iran

“Our salvation, stability, and security lies in our understanding and cooperation,” Karzai said in Tehran

KABUL: In the wake of dangerous straining of U.S.-Iran ties in recent days, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai on Tuesday stressed the need for de-escalation after the US assassination of a top Iranian in Baghdad.

Karzai made these remarks on “Tehran Dialogue Forum” where he sought regional cooperation to ease tensions. “Our salvation, stability, and security lies in our understanding and cooperation,” he said.

In the light of the bitter experience of the past few days, Karzai said, the US will pursue a sensible path through friendly relations with Iran and a return to its commitments to the regional countries such as Afghanistan and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Regarding Trump’s peace plan in Afghanistan, Karzai hoped the U.S. will involve the Afghan people and regional countries such as Russia, Pakistan and China in its quest. “We wish peace and stability in the region, especially in Afghanistan and Iran,” he said.

Karzai also sought involvement of the European Union in partnership with Russia and China to help ease tensions by lobbying with Trump administration.

The former president extended condolences to Iran on martyrdom of Commander Soleimani who was killed in a US strike on his motorcade at Baghdad airport.

“Tehran Dialogue Forum” opened in presence of Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi and the former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai and several other high-ranking dignitaries from the neighboring states.

At the end of his speech, Karzai said Iran had remained a good neighbor to Afghanistan and helped in reconstruction and hosted millions of immigrants. “If we work together and look at our issues together, there is no doubt that peace and stability can prevail,” he said.