Karzai welcomes Moscow meeting statement on Afghan peace

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai welcomed a joint statement signed by the representatives of Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan on the Afghan peace.

The quadrilateral meeting held Friday in Moscow city of Russia, discussed further steps regarding the peace process in Afghanistan.

Karzai in a statement thanked the four countries’ support for the peace process of Afghanistan, end of violence and bloodshed in the country and the intra-Afghan dialogue planned to be held in China.

The former president also appreciated Russian Federation for its efforts in facilitating conferences and meetings over Afghan peace.