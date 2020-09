AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai welcomed the restart of releasing of Taliban prisoners from government jails, calling it “an important and good step”.

The government restarted the release of remaining 320 Taliban prisoners and released 70 of them on Monday.

Karzai hoped that two warring sides honestly cooperate with each other and complete the prisoner release process soon.

He said that necessary steps should be taken to provide the opportunity for the intra-Afghan talks.