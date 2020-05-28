Karzai welcomes Taliban prisoners release

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai welcomed government decision to release Taliban prisoners, calling it a good step.

President Ghani announced to free 900 Taliban prisoners after the militants agreed a short-term cease fire during the Eid days.

Karzai said Wednesday in a statement that bringing a durable peace to the country is the wish of every Afghan. He said that extension of the truce and prisoner swap could help for a trust building and would pave the ground for the intra-Afghan negotiations.