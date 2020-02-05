Karzai welcomes Trump’s statements on Afghan peace

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai welcomed the US President Donald Trump’s statements on putting end to Afghan war and ensuring peace in the country.

“For the people of Afghanistan who have suffered a lot of problems because of the war, ending war and strengthening of peace are vital,” Karzai said Wednesday in a statement.

“We hope that the US president take effective steps for ending the imposed war in Afghanistan. Afghan people certainly support this responsible act of the United States that help them gain a nationwide and lasting peace.”