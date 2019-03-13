Karzai welcomes US-Taliban negotiations

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai says he welcomes the results in talks between US diplomats and Taliban representative in Qatari capital of Doha.

“Considering the recent developments over the peace negotiations, I would like to call on all parties to abandon war and bloodshed and agree over a comprehensive ceasefire as soon as possible,” Karzai said Wednesday in a statement.

“I also ask the government of Afghanistan to free elderly, exempted and not guilty inmates as goodwill.”

The former president expressed hope that the results of peace talks would lead Afghanistan to a sovereign, developing and counterpart to the world countries.