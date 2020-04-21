Karzai worried over spike in war casualties

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed his deepest concerns over the increasing casualties in the recent clashes between government forces and Taliban.

“The people of Afghanistan hoped that war ends very soon and peace ensured in the country considering the recent progresses of peace, but unfortunately the war continues,” Karzai said in a statement issued Tuesday by his office.

“Therefore, I call on Afghan war parties to hold negotiations for ending the war and ensure a durable peace in the country which is the wish of every Afghan.”