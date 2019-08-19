Karzai’s message on Independence Day

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai in a statement congratulated the 100th Independence Day.

Dear compatriots!

I would like to congratulate the country’s 100th Independence Day to all of you.

We, the people of Afghanistan have suffered lots of sacrifices along the history for preserving our independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and have spared no sacrifice.

In the course of history, freedom has been very important for we the people of Afghanistan and it will surely continue in the future.

With very regrets, our beloved country is today in a critical part of its history. The continuation of war, foreign meddling, the aliens’ ominous plots for dividing and lack of attention to the lives of Afghans, have posed serious threats against our independence and national sovereignty.

Dear compatriots! The history witnesses that our people’s unity and solidarity have caused the national will in the critical situation. We need today to support the Afghan-led peace process and intra-Afghan dialogue to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace and save our home from foreign invasion.