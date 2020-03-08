Karzai’s message on Women’s Day

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai in a message on the occasion of March 8th, International Women’s Day, wished all the best to “heroic Afghan women”.

He emphasized on the rights of women. “Women make up half of the society. We can help the country’s progress only when we let and encourage women for education, higher education and their participation in political, economic, cultural and other social affairs.”

The former president called on Islamic scholars to fulfill their obligations on women’s education in their sermons.