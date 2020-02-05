Karzai’s statement on freedom of speech

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai in a statement, praised freedom of speech as “one of valuable achievements” in the past two decades in Afghanistan, expressing concerns over restrictions to media for access to information.

Karzai said that restrictions are against the country’s laws.

He said Afghanistan’s flourishing media is unexampled in the region, arguing that such media could guarantee democracy and a preventing organ of tyranny and corruption.

The former president hoped all government and non-government bodies pay respect to democracy and cooperate with the media family.