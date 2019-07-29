Kay dubs violence against civilians ‘unjustifiable’

AT News Report

KABUL: NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Nicholas Kay, on Monday termed the ongoing violence against civilians as ‘unforgivable’, saying time has reached to put an end to this ugly mire of violence.

“The surge in violence against civilians in Afghanistan signifies that the war in this country seriously requires an immediate peaceful solution,” Kay made these remarks during a farewell ceremony held for Chinese outgoing ambassador to Afghanistan here.

Referring to a complex attack in Kabul on Sunday that targeted the Green Trend office and left 20 people dead, including 16 civilians, and another 50 wounded, Kay said that such violence was unjustifiable.

“It is another sign that the Taliban, if it was them, are rejecting the will of the people who want peace. The Taliban should stop their violence and respect the will of the Afghan people,” Kay said referring to the attack on the political office of the vice-presidential candidate, Amrullah Saleh.

“The peace process is ongoing and we fully back the efforts of the Afghan government and Ambassador Khalilzad and we urge the Afghans to be ready for an intra-afghan negotiation with a strong, united team to sit with the Taliban and solve the problem at the peace table,” the NATO’s envoy added.

Meanwhile, China’s outgoing ambassador to Afghanistan, Liu Jinsong, in his last speech at his farewell ceremony in Kabul said that terrorism was the common enemy of both countries. “Terrorism is the common enemy of China and Afghanistan. Our countries firmly support each other in the efforts to counter terrorism and eradicate extremist views,” Liu said.

China is one of the countries which has being assisting Afghanistan since long in such spheres as economy, culture, intelligence, fight on terror, judicial and educational system.

The surge in attacks in Kabul comes as the presidential electioneering started on Sunday and the ongoing peace process has took a positive turn in recent months. A senior Afghan official said on Saturday that the intra-Afghan negotiations will scheduled to begin within the next two weeks.