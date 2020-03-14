Kay urges Afghan leaders to resolve differences

AT News

KABUL: NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan, Nicholas Kay on Saturday called on all Afghan political leaders to resolve their differences, compromise and unite for pace as coronavirus sweeps the world.

“As the coronavirus sweeps the world causing a public health crisis and potential economic crisis the like of which I have not seen in my life time here in Afghanistan there is a political crisis and its strange that the political leadership cannot find a way to resolve their differences and unite the country both in the interests of public health but also peace I call upon both parties to find a compromise and solve the political differences,” he said in a recorded message on Twitter.

Afghanistan witnessed a strange day last week on Monday when Abdullah and Ghani were each sworn in as president in separate ceremonies, plunging the country’s political future and reconciliation prospects into chaos – as precarious peace negotiations with the hardline Taliban loom.

President-elect Ashraf Ghani took oath of the office for a second term in the presidential palace, while, at the same time, his main rival for the presidency swore himself setting the foundation of his ‘parallel government’.