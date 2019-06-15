“Keep Afghanistan away from US-Iran tensions”

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad says if Iran create obstacles in front of the U.S. efforts for peace in Afghanistan, Washington will be tough against Tehran.

Speaking during a special interview with Ariana News, Ambassador Khalilzad said Afghanistan must be kept away from U.S.-Iran problems.

“If Iran wants to bring problems to Afghanistan or complicate our efforts for peace we will have a very negative reaction,” Khalilzad said.

In addition, the U.S. envoy encourages Pakistan to improve its relations with Afghanistan in order to have a good relationship with the U.S. and its allies.

“Pakistan’s cooperation with Afghanistan and resolving Afghanistan’s problem will open the door for the western countries, especially the United State cooperation with Pakistan. We had very complicated relations with Pakistan during the last couple of years and we want to improve our relation with Pakistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Khalilzad expressed his optimism regarding China-Russia agreement on the Afghan peace process, adding that Germany is also trying to mediate to bring peace in Afghanistan.

In response to Kabul and Washington relation after a possible peace agreement, Khalilzad said Taliban is eager to have political and economic relations with the U.S. after a peace accord.

“Even Taliban says they want a good relation with the United States in the future,” he said,” There is a need for help, we are ready to continue our support to Afghanistan.”

This comes as the U.S. delegation led by Ambassador Khalilzad will hold seventh rounds of direct talks with the Taliban negotiators in Qatar in the near future aimed at ending the long-lasting war in Afghanistan.