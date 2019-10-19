Key commander of Haqqani terrorist network detained in Kabul

AT News Report

A key commander of Haqqani Terrorist Network was arrested in an overnight search operation which was conducted by the General Command of Police Special Units (GCPSU) in the Mussahi district of Kabul province, said a press statement issued by Ministry of Interior (MoI).

The statement said that the commander was identified as Mohammad Sadiq, and was involved in many terrorist attacks and destructive activities in Kabul.